King Charles III writes Tinubu, looks forward to a stronger friendship

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took oath of office yesterday, King Charles III of the United Kingdom, Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to him and his vice president Kashim Shettima.

In a statemen, King Charles said he looked forward to building a deeper relationship between the UK and Nigeria.

His words: “Dear Mr. President, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to you on your inauguration as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to send you every possible good wish as you assume the many responsibilities of your office.

“As Commonwealth partners with a deep bond, I look forward to building an even stronger friendship between our countries during your Presidency.”