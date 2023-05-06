King Charles III takes Coronation oath

The new British monarch, King Charles III has taken his Coronation oath.

After the Recognition, the king was presented the Coronation Bible by Iain Greenshields, moderator of the general assembly for the Church of Scotland, who sets the words of God – the Bible – as the “royal law” to govern with.

The Archbishop of Canterbury acknowledged the multiple faiths observed in the UK by saying the Church of England “will seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths may live freely”.

Welby then administered the Coronation Oath – a legal requirement.

The Archbishop asked King Charles to confirm that he will uphold the law and the Church of England during his reign.

The King placed his hand on the Holy Gospel and pledges to “perform and keep” those promises.

He also takes a second oath – the Accession Declaration Oath – stating that he is a “faithful Protestant”.

King Charles and Queen Camilla had the Abbey to the choral music for today’s ceremony was performed by the Choir of Westminster Abbey.

The coronation anthem was written by Hubert Parry for the coronation of King Edward VII in 1902 and sung at all coronations since then.

The music performance was augmented by the Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St. James’ Palace; choristers from Methodist College, Belfast; the Choir of Truro Cathedral and an octet from the Monteverdi Choir.

Parry incorporated a set of “vivats” – traditional Latin acclamations for the new monarch – into his piece, which must be rewritten for each coronation.

Today we hear the King’s Scholars of the prestigious Westminster School in London, singing Vivat Regina Camilla! Vivat Rex Carolus! (Long live Queen Camilla! Long live King Charles!).

The King and Queen had arrived at Westminster Abbey to mark the start of his historic coronation ceremony in just moments away.

As King Charles nears Westminster Abbey, several senior members of the royal family have entered the venue.

His siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew — have all taken their seats.

Earlier Queen Camilla’s family arrived at the Abbey, including her former husband Andrew Parker-Bowles and her daughter Laura Lopes and son Tom Parker-Bowles.

In a slight deviation from tradition, the couple is processing to the ceremony in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach drawn by six Windsor Grey horses. They are being accompanied on the 1.3-mile route by four divisions of the sovereign’s most trusted bodyguards, the Household Cavalry.

Each division consists of 24 horses with two divisions of the Blues and Royals at the front, and two divisions of the Life Guards following.

The procession is being led by the Household Cavalry Mounted Band – that’s 48 horses and musicians, who will play eight marches as they travel the route.