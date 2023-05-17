Killings: Call Ondo Amotekun to order, PDP tells Akeredolu

File image.

—- Series of killings devastating

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Disturbed by the excesses of the Ondo state security outfit, codenamed, Amotekun, the People’s Democratic Party, has asked Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to call the security agency to order.

The deaths of a final year Economics student of the Federal University of Technology Akure, Tope Elijah, and a 14- year old boy, Ayomide Adeghalu, were traceable to the excesses of the state security outfit.

The two avoidable killings have generated condemnations from within and outside the state.

A statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kennedy Peretei, in Akure, said that ” ln the last two weeks, the excesses of the Ondo State Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun has drawn tears from the eyes of several families in Ondo State.

“The initial excitement and hope that Amotekun corps will be an effective check on herdsmen and kidnappers rampaging the forests and streets of Ondo state have paled into frustration and misery.

“These series of killings by a security outfit of government, maintained with public funds is to say least, very devastating.

” The families of the deceased are crying for help and calling for justice. Only God knows, if help will ever come their way.

“The deep concern and outrage over these killings have made non-sense of the marginal gains recorded by Amotekun since its coming.

“The grievous disregard for human life and the reckless actions of those entrusted with public safety cannot be ignored.

” It has become necessary to urge Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to address this matter with utmost urgency.

“Amotekun is meant to ensure the safety and well-being of our local communities. However, the tragic events that unfolded recently demonstrate a severe deviation from this noble purpose.

” This dangerous trend of abuse and impunity should not be tolerated in any civilized society.

“These incidents have eroded the trust and confidence that the community once had in Amotekun.

“Rather than fostering a sense of security, their actions have instilled fear and apprehension among the people they are meant to protect.

” It is essential to hold those responsible accountable for their actions and restore faith in an Agency that was initially celebrated.

“What has come to the fore is the apparent lack of training for the Amotekun members and the quackery associated with its leadership.

” Otherwise, how does one explain this level of recklessness and lack of respect for human lives?

“The current situation raises serious doubts about the training, supervision, and discipline within Amotekun.

On the way forward, the party said that

“There is an urgent need to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incidents in question.

“The government must ensure that this investigation is carried out by an independent body, free from any potential conflicts of interest.

“Hold all individuals involved accountable for their actions if found responsible for the unnecessary loss of life.

“This should include a fair legal process and appropriate disciplinary measures.

“It has also become necessary to re-assess and enhance the training programs provided to the members of Amotekun.

” Emphasize the importance of de-escalation techniques, human rights, and community engagement to prevent future occurrences of excessive use of force.

” Improve transparency and accountability mechanisms within Amotekun.

” Establish robust systems for monitoring and reporting incidents of misconduct, and provide avenues for the public to voice their concerns and file complaints against any misconduct they witness.

“Foster community dialogue and engagement between Amotekun and the residents they serve. Encourage open discussions, community meetings, and initiatives to bridge the gap and rebuild trust.

“It is imperative that immediate action is taken to rectify these grave issues within Amotekun.

“The people deserve a security force that upholds the principles of justice, respects human rights, and operates with the highest level of professionalism.

“We cannot allow Amotekun to continue to take laws into their hands and accept that the people will not resist them. It is only a matter of time.

The party noted that ” The tears from the eyes of the families of the victims should not be allowed to dry before they get justice. No society can run freely on indiscipline, recklessness and lawlessness.