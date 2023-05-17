The presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of two staff members of the United States of America Embassy and two policemen in Anambra state.

Recall that the US embassy staff were attacked at Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra while on a humanitarian aid mission to the state on Tuesday.

Obi, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, commiserated with the deceased’s, the United States Embassy and other charitable International agencies involved.

He stated, “I just got the most reprehensible news of the attack and killing of some international humanitarian workers in Anambra state, which happened on Tuesday. This despicable act is highly condemnable.

“Nothing can be more deplorable than that somebody has to die while rendering a charity job for a people and a nation in need.

“The rising crime rate in our community and country is not unconnected with the frightening rising poverty level and unemployment of youths in our land which is a consequence of a prolonged leadership failure over the years.

“When youths in their product ages remain idle for a prolonged time the devil finds in them veritable tools to build workshops in. Our redemption remains a quick turnaround from consumption to production.”

He urged security agencies to put no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of the wicked and abominable acts are fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.