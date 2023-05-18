Killing: Niger Gov-elect mourns U.S. Embassy Staff, policemen

Bago

The Niger state Governor-elect, Alhaji Mohammed Umar-Bago, has condoled with the bereaved families of two staff of the U.S. Consulate and two policemen killed in Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they were attacked by gunmen along Atani-Osamala Road, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday while on a mission.

Umar-Bago said this in a statement signed by Prof. Mohamed Yahaya-Kuta, member of the Niger State Gov.-elect’s Transition Council on Thursday in Minna.

“I condemn in the strongest terms this heinous act of violence and call for swift justice to be served,“he said.

He expressed optimism that the new leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), would permanently address acts of terrorism across the country.

“I am confident that after the swearing in, the next government at all levels in Nigeria will take all necessary measures to hold those responsible accountable for this senseless act.

“At this time, the safety and security of diplomats serving in our country is paramount, and we will remain committed to supporting and protecting our foreign service staff,’’ he said.

He promised to continue do his best in promoting unity and peaceful coexistence of diplomats around the world.

“Let me also add that protection of lives and property of everybody in the country is sacrosanct.

“I will liaise with community leaders, emirs and relevant stakeholders to secure Niger permanently,’’ he said.

He urged the U.S. government to collaborate with his administration, to proffer a blueprint on how to manage terror hotspots across Niger.

Bago said that Niger, a contiguous state to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, must not become a terror haven.

He said an agricultural plan would be unfolded under his administration to create jobs and guarantee food security.

“Niger state will witness economic revolution, social prosperity and good governance under my administration,’’ he said. (NAN)