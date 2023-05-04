Kidnapped Catholic Priests regain freedom

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

THE Delta State Police Command has confirmed the release of two Catholic priests Rev. Fr. Raphael Ogigbah and Rev. Fr. Kunav Chochos who were kidnapped at Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area, of the State.

The clerics regained their freedom on Thursday night, five days after they have whisked away to an unknown destination by their abductors.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr Bright Edafe confirmed the release of the clerics saying “The two Reverend fathers just got released a few mins ago”.

It could, however, not be ascertained if a ransom fee was paid to the kidnappers before they were released

Recall that Rev. Fr. Raphael Ogigbah who is the Parish Priest of St. Francis Catholic Parish Agbarha-Otor, and Rev. Fr. Kunav Chochos, a Missionary Priest of the Schoenstartt Fathers, were abducted Saturday night.

Rev. Fr. Chochos who works at Ibadan, Oyo State had visited his colleague, Ogigbah at Agbarha-Otor and both of them later went on a short visit to a nearby parish.

The priests were said to be returning from the visit when their vehicle was intercepted by their abductors.