Kidnap of Catholic priests: One freed, one still in abductors den in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Reverend Father Mathias Opara, of the Catholic Diocese of Owerri, who was kidnapped last Friday has been freed.

It was gathered from the Catholic faithful close to the leadership of the diocese in Owerri, that Father Opara was freed last Sunday.

They said that Reverend Father Opara, is the Parish Priest of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Obosima in the Owerri West council area.

It should be recalled he was abducted along Ejemekwuru-Izombe Road in Oguta Local Government Area, in Imo state while returning from a burial ceremony.

However, Reverend Father Jude Maduka, who was kidnapped on 21/05/2023 was yet to be freed. He is the catholic priest of Christ the King Parish, Ezinachi/Ugwaku, with the Okigwe Catholic Diocese, in the Okigwe council area of Imo state.

At the time of filing this, the Imo State Police Command was yet to respond to the inquiries.