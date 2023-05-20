Keeping track of  S-South governors-elect

•What outbound govs, admirers see in Oborevwori, Fubara, Eno, Otu

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Festus Ahon (Asaba), Egufe Yafugborhi (Port-Harcourt), Emma Una (Calabar), and Chioma Onuegbu (Uyo)

WHAT do people know about the Governors-Elect of Delta, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, and Cross States beyond their names? Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori; Siminaliayi Fubara; Pastor Umo Eno; and Prince Bassey Otu are the respective incoming governors in these states.

What are their pedigrees, and how did they come to become governors-elect? Do they possess the knowledge to re-invent their states, and how are they getting ready to assume leadership on May 29?

A quick one: Oborevwori, Fubara, Eno, and Otu are the chosen ones of retiring Governors Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), and Ben Ayade (Cross River), who battled hard-hitting antagonism from political powers, and governorship candidates to crown them. Saturday Vanguard in this report looks at the plausible motivations that informed the choice of the departing governors, excitement, and the mood of the incoming governors.

FUBARA: Silent performer

One simple way to characterize the incoming governor of Rivers State, Siminaliayi Fubara, popularly known as Sim, is that he is somebody that talks less and does more. To people who hardly know the immediate past Accountant General of the state, Fubara is a reserved person.

Governor Wike, who is familiar with him, disclosed, “One thing I must let you people know is that he (Fubara) is not the talking type, but the doing type.”

Former Member, House of Representatives, and Spokesperson of Rivers 2023 PDP Campaign Council, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, stated, “He is a product of the Rivers State Civil Service, has been in the corridors of power, and so understands government policies, and how things are done. That means he will hit the ground running with sufficient experience to run the state.”

“The other thing to say is that because he is an accomplished accountant; his approach to financial management would be firm, making sure Rivers’s money is spent on Rivers’ interest, the same way incumbent governor, Nyesom Wike has been doing.

“He is already setting sights on investments, talking about creating gas and other industrial hubs among major directions he would face once he takes over power. Wike has provided much of the needed infrastructure. Investments could then be a priority for Sim.”

As his backbone, Sim has the shoulders of Wike, arguably Rivers’ strongest power broker now, to rest on against any antagonism. By the sheer will of the incumbent governor, he got the PDP ticket and eventual victory at the polls on a platter of gold. Unquestionably, the godfather would determine most of his successor’s key appointments.

Fubara, who is of the Ijaw ethnic group, which has not ruled the state since creation, never dreamt he would become the governor of Rivers state until Wike picked him. He and members of his inner circle are on the moon counting the lingering days to May 29.

Wike believes in his loyalty, financial expertise, and capability to achieve more than he (Wike) did, in the next four years as governor.

Cole, Abe implacable

However, ahead of the inauguration, Fubara’s archrival in the March 18 governorship polls, Tonye Cole of the APC has approached the Election Tribunal, challenging his victory at the polls. Senator Magnus Abe, the candidate of the SDP, has also served notice of going to the tribunal too.

ENO: Unassuming workaholic

Saturday Vanguard can reveal that down-to-earth nature, simplicity, and deep knowledge of economic and entrepreneurial issues made the governor-elect of Akwa Ibom state, Pato Umo Eno, gain the favor of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Eno, who served as Commissioner under Udom usually refers to him as his “political godfather’. Since his emergence as governor-elect of Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Umo Eno has perceptibly expressed contentment and enthusiasm over his election.

His cheerfulness is manifest in his remarks/speeches or presentations at public gatherings and he never ceased thanking Akwa- Ibom people, who elected him.

Immediately after his declaration as governor-elect, he embarked on a thank-you visit to the elders, power brokers, and key stakeholders of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and especially those that endorsed him for the position.

They included a former governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah, Senator Effiong Bob, Ambassador Assam Assam, Senator Ibok Essen, a former lawmaker for Eket federal constituency, a former Minister, Chief Nduese Essien, and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien.

The governor-elect, according to findings, is going through tough times, trying to survive suffocating pressures from lobbyists, both those already in the system, and “the sit tights” that want to continue, and fresh office seekers.

This is even as the trend of recycling political appointees has become a source of concern among citizens in recent times.

There is also pressure from individual citizens and groups, who want the incoming governor not to consider reappointing those who had been there since Godswill Akpabio’s administration

Udofia, Akpan, Okon mount resistance

Meanwhile, as Pastor Eno prepares to assume office, his major opponents in the polls, Mr. Akan Udofia of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Senator Bassey Akpan of the YPP, seemed not elated. They have since filed their petitions before the Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in the state to challenge the result of the poll.

In addition, an aggrieved governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP, Mr. Akan Okon, was the first to return to the court, immediately after the INEC declared Eno the winner. Okon had initially lost out at the Supreme Court ahead of the general elections.

OBOREVWORI: Meekness and transparency opened doors for him

The governor-elect of Delta State and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori was grossly underestimated by other governorship candidates, but his modesty, street credibility and above all, favor of the Almighty, went before him.

With his Meaningful development, Opportunities for all, Realistic Reforms, Enhanced Peace and Security, otherwise known as MORE agenda, and his promise to listen more, do more, and achieve more, many Deltans are seeing him as the little David that others undermined because of his size in the Holy Book.

Oborevwori, passionate about his MORE agenda, has promised to run an all-inclusive and transparent government and ceaselessly continued to express gratitude to God for making the people elect him as governor. He is a man with excessive local content and a majority of Deltans love him. He is a peacemaker and down-to-earth as he relates freely with people, irrespective of status.

He worked his way into the good books of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa through the first-rate leadership traits he exhibited in running the House of Assembly, displaying high-level transparency and accountability, as the longest-serving Speaker.

Oborevwori, who hails from Okpe local government area, is enthusiastic about his swearing-in as governor, which he never dreamt of when he left Osubi in 2015 for Asaba as a legislator. He became Speaker on May 11, 2017, when members impeached his predecessor, Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya, and has occupied the position since then.

It is difficult to speak on his plan regarding appointments but understands the fact that those he appoints into positions of authority in his government will, to a large extent, determine his direction for the state.

Besides Governor Okowa, the man that God used to make him governor, a former governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, braced all odds to ensure the realization of his mandate.

Ogboru, Agbi flaunt support

He has received political associates, traditional rulers, political opponents, and other stakeholders, including the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, and Chief Goodnews Agbi of NNPP, who paid him solidarity visits. Agbi is even a member of his 88-man transition committee.

Omo-Agege, Gbagi, Pela unrelenting

However, other governorship candidates, notably Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC, Chief Kenneth Gbagi of the SDP, and Mr. Ken Pela of the Labour Party have gone to the Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal to challenge his victory.

OTU: Well-liked by the people

In Cross-River state, there is no feverish pitch over the handover, no transition committee, or team by both the state governor and the governor-elect, Bassey Otu.

Otu traveled out of the state for three weeks after his declaration, following the deluge of visits, demands, calls, and messages by appointment seekers.

The zoning plan in the state for the governorship position favored the southern district where he originated and he is quite popular with the people going by his performance while he was in the Senate and House of Representatives.

Zoning and godfather factors played a huge role in his victory, including the re-elected members and losers in the House of Assembly polls in the state. Effectively, with his nomination by the governor, Senator Ayade, the victory was half won and perfected during the election via a landslide across the state.

There is no reconciliation among the godfathers, apart from those in tandem with Ayade in the arrangement for Prince Otu to take over from him.

Political bigwigs like Senator Victor Ndomaegba, Professor Eyo Etim Nyong, Chief Edem Duke, Chief Higins Peters, ex-governors, Senator Liyel Imoke, and Mr. Donald Duke are still on their own fronts.

However, Otu is excited about his May 29 inauguration, and sources disclosed that Senator Ayade planned to inaugurate a transition committee very close to the handover date for strategic reasons.

The only sign of preparation for a change in government is the appointment of a Commissioner to take an inventory of all government property, following the illegal acquisition of vehicles and other government assets by top functionaries.

This ugly trend started during the end of the first tenure of the Ayade administration in 2019 when top government officials, apprehensive of missing reappointment, illegally claimed ownership of government property in their possession.

Onor still unconvinced

His PDP opponent, Dr. Sandy Onor, filed a matter in the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal against his election.