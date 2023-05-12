KBO hails Otuaro over Peace Builder award

The KBO Political Vanguard, a prominent political group, has expressed its warmest congratulations to H.E. Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, Esq., the Deputy Governor of Delta State, for his remarkable achievement as the recipient of the highly coveted “Most Outstanding Peace Builder of the Year Award” at the prestigious National Daily 2022 Award of Excellence. Pastor Arex Akemotubo, the Director of Media and Publicity for the group, spoke on their behalf in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta State.

The KBO Political Vanguard hailed Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro as the pride of the Niger Delta, recognizing his visionary leadership, profound commitment, and unwavering efforts in promoting peace. It said, “The Deputy Governor has had a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals through his tireless dedication to peace-building initiatives. One of the remarkable achievements is his instrumental role as the chair of the Advocacy Committee, which has addressed critical oil-related issues in Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.

“Under Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro’s guidance, the Advocacy Committee has worked tirelessly to foster understanding and cooperation between oil companies and the communities in which they operate. By facilitating dialogue and finding common ground, the Deputy Governor has ensured that community concerns are addressed while providing a conducive environment for oil companies to carry out their operations comfortably.”

The KBO Political Vanguard praised Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro for bringing harmony and stability to the Niger Delta region. His exemplary efforts have not only fostered mutual growth and progress but have also paved the way for sustainable development in the area. Both the communities and the oil companies have experienced the positive impact of his work, which has created an atmosphere of collaboration and prosperity.

Pastor Arex Akemotubo, speaking on behalf of the KBO Political Vanguard, commended Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro for his outstanding achievements.

He said, “The group considers him a beacon of hope and inspiration, and we wish to express our unwavering support and loyalty to his leadership. We anticipate witnessing the continued positive impact he will undoubtedly make in Delta State and beyond.”

They expressed their hopes that his achievements will inspire and guide all Nigerians as they work towards a peaceful and prosperous nation.