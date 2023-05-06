Kashcoming makes debut with ‘On A Low’ in new EP

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Off the heels of a riveting BNXN remix to his 2021 fame-spinner, “Saloo”, fast-rising Afro-fusion maestro, Kashcoming, has stepped out with his debut EP dubbed, ‘On A Low’.

The 7-tracker record rings through as a rubber stamp on his elegant artistry and come-up.

Produced by a team consisting of Dibs, Semzi, Crackermallo, Kapentar, LilGee and Nampiiey, On A Low echoes Kashcoming’s identity as a hitmaker.

From the opening track, “Miracle,” where smooth choral backups wash over an infectious hook that sees Kashcoming profess his fidelity to his lover, to the closing track “Falling,” where he lays a strong bridge to his desires, conveying his sincerest intentions to his lover over a breezy mood-lifting pop beat, he stands out interestingly in a lover boy mien.

While the record has its roses in emotions, Kashcoming is also a man of melody and melodrama as he takes on an Amapiano wave in two tracks, “How Low” and “Kosa”.

In How Low, Kashcoming, born Ashiru Okekayode, questions his lover’s spinal audacity on the dance floor as he asks her ‘how low can you go?’ with a techno-esque auto tone that drifts over the Amapiano beat just the same way Micheal Jackson could drift over Billie Jean, while in “Kosa” he carries this Amapiano brilliance with an impressive charisma that makes one move their feet subconsciously.

The chanting and cadence used in the record just goes to further restamp Kashcoming’s intentionality and excelling artistry.

On the other two hit-facing records, “Touch” sees Kashcoming on a braggadocio spree as he claims to “got my city on a lockdown” with a gingerly Afro-swing verse from Tarm. And the bouncy “Shomawa” reverberates with ecstatic and lustful vibes that colour it as one of the frontline bangers on the album.

The EP also had the interesting BNXN remix on “Saloo” as its bold first foot forward several weeks before it dropped.

Having worked with hit makers such as Zlatan, Balloranking, BNXN, Rhedi, Poco Lee, Wande Coal, Lyta, among others on earlier records, Kashcoming easily became a household name among street pop music in Nigeria. Since his 2019 debut, the young musician has held a vibrant fanbase, which is set to expand with this latest release.