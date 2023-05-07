Kano workers declare NLC President, Ajaero ‘Workers Warrior’

…As Ganduje decorates him with Sarkin Yakin Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, has been declared “Workers Warrior,” by members of the organised labour in Kano State.

Comrade Ajaero, who was on his first official visit to Kano State on Sunday, was decorated and awarded the title, “Sarkin Yakin Nigeria” (the War Lord of Nigeria) by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The decoration of Ajaero as Sarkin Yakin Nigeria, attracted wild jubilation by workers especially members of the NLC, who were calling him, ‘the worrior for the workers, the struggler for the workers.”

In a viral video, Governor Ganduje personally decorated Ajaero with all the regalia depicting his title and a sword which was immediately followed by the solidarity song by workers and government officials that witnessed the brief ceremony.

He was elected the NLC President on February this year and he promised that the welfare and rights of the Nigerian workers will remain his priority.