Kano workers declare NLC President, Ajaero ‘Workers Warrior’

Joe Ajaero, NLC Deputy President

…Gov Ganduje decorates him with Sarkin Yakin Nigeria

…CNF, NYA dismiss Arewa Youths Assembly allegations against NLC leadership

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Kano State workers have declared President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, “Workers Warrior.”

The NLC President who was on his first official visit to Kano State yesterday, was decorated with the title “Sarkin Yakin Nigeria” (the War Lord of Nigeria) by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the state.

The decoration of Ajaero as Sarkin Yakin Nigeria attracted jubilation by workers especially members of the NLC, who were calling him, ‘the worrior for the workers, the struggler for the workers.”

In a viral video, Governor Ganduje personally decorated Ajaero with all the regalia depicting his title and a sword which was immediately followed by the solidarity song by workers and government officials that witnessed the brief ceremony.

Meanwhile, Concerned Northern Forum, CNF, and Nigeria Youth Alliance, NYA, weekend described as baseless and cheap blackmail the allegations by Arewa Youths Assembly, AYA that the NLC leadership was planning to scuttle the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, among others.

CNF and NYA, said it was shameful that AYA allowed itself to be used by politicians, condemning politicisation of everything including the May Day celebration where the AYA claimed only the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, was invited to the Eagle Square to the exclusion other candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

Deputy Spokesperson of CNF, Mohammed Abbas, in a statement in Kaduna, among others, said ”We are particularly concerned that AYA would allow itself to be used for disunity and cheap blackmail by dragging the NLC into politics. It is important to note that the Nigeria Labour Congress is a pan-Nigerian organisation and cannot be governed by primordial sentiments such as religion and ethnicity. NLC being a pressure group had invited all other presidential aspirants and the President-elect to its May Day (Labour Day) celebration. The sitting President was also invited, who then sent the Secretary of the Government to the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustafpha to represent him at the occasion.

”We want to state unequivocally that we have no knowledge of any plans by the NLC to scuttle the inauguration of the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, on May 29. We call on Nigeria and the security agencies to disregard the baseless and unfounded allegations by Arewa Youth Assembly as Nigerians remain resolute and committed to the peace and unity of our dear nation.”

Similarly, National Coordinator of NYA, Toheeb Adekunle, in astatment said he was also miffed by the allegation that Ajaero is working with the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to actualise the presidential ambition of Mr Peter Obi of LP and that Ajaero is using the NLC to promote Biafran agenda among others allegations.

“We want to state that these allegations are cheap blackmail intended to divert the attention of the leadership of the Congress from its obligation or mission to the people.

“We wish to reiterate that the NLC is a pan-Nigerian organisation not governed by primordial sentiments such as ethnicity or religion.

Moreover, Joe Ajaero has not employed any one since he resumed office as President of the Congress. Neither has he accepted a gift of an SUV bullet proof van from any one.

“Neither Ajaero nor NLC has any plan to scuttle the inauguration of Senator Bola Tinubu. Those who make this allegation forget that Ajaero was among the first leaders of thought to advise aggrieved parties to go to court.

“More amusing is the allegation that Mr Peter Obi was invited to the commemoration of May Day to the exclusion of other presidential candidates. The records are there for all to see that all the candidates were invited. However, the right to honour this invitation resided with the invitees.

“It is childish and unreasonable for anyone reasonable acting reasonably to accuse Ajaero and Emmanuel Ugboaja of pursuing ethnic agenda at the Congress let alone IPOB. The public pronouncements of Joe Ajaero and conduct have been in the fine traditions of the past leaders of the Congress some of whom were even more fiery or combative. To therefore, label and profile the NLC President as an ethicist is not only criminal but suggestive of fear of Ajaero in some quarters.”