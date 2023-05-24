Kano Senatorial Seat: APC’s flag bearer, Zaura approach tribunal to set aside NNPP, Hanga’s victory

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The All Progressive Congress, APC candidate for the Kano Central Senatorial seat in the just concluded general elections, Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura has dragged the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP and it’s candidate, Rufai Hanga before the National/State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Kano seeking the tribunal to set aside the laters election victory and declare him as the winner of the polls.

Zaura through his counsel, Ishaka Dikko, (SAN) filed the petition before the tribunal, challenging the conduct of the election as well as the alleged intra party infractions within the NNPP, between current Senator Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and Rufa’i Sani Hanga who are all respondents in the suit.

Dikko while addressing newsmen on the petition shortly after the pre-trial session at the tribunal, said his client’s prayed before the tribunal is to upturn the election victory of the NNPP’s candidate, Hanga on the grounds of irregularities that marred the election and the alleged intra party infractions within the NNPP, between current Senator Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and Rufa’i Sani Hanga who are all respondents in the suit.

According to him, “my client, A. A. Zaura instituted a petition challenging the election of Kano Central Senatorial district because he wasn’t happy with the conduct of the election.

“Our prayer is that we (Zaura) be declared the winner of the election in view of the fact that Malam Ibrahim Shekarau who was supposed to be the candidate declined to participate as a candidate in the election and Hanga was finally declared as the Senator-elect. So our prayer is that in view of this, he (Zaura) be returned as the duly elected. This is in addition to other irregularities, malpractice among others that marred the elections across all the senatorial district,” Dikko said.

The petitioners in the petition joined Rufa’i Sani Hanga as 1st respondent, NNPP as 2nd, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau as 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

However, in their seperate responses, the 3 respondents (INEC, Rufa’i Sani Hanga and NNPP), denied that the election was marred by irregularities or corrupt practices, thereby placing the Petitioners to the strictest proof to the contrary.

Counsel to the Petitioner, Ishaka Dikko SAN told the court that AA Zaura listed 30 witnesses in totality among which include 12 witnesses who will be subpoenaed by the Tribunal.

On his part, counsel to Rufa’i Sani Hanga and NNPP respectively, Bar. Meshak Ikpe informed the court that his clients will call 3 witnesses.

Simirlarly, on his part, Counsel to the INEC, Bar. Abbas Haladu told the court that during the course of the trial, INEC will defend it case with 2 witnesses, while Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau who is also respondent in the petition will call only 1 witness in the petition.

The Counsel to the INEC, Bar. Haladu moved an application seeking the court to allow INEC respond to the petition.

In their responses, the Petitioners urged the Tribunal to dismiss the application by INEC arguing that is already out of time.

The Tribunal presided by three-man panel however adjourned its sitting to tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday for the continuation of pre-trial session.

Meanwhile, efforts by Journalists covering the Tribunal to get the name of the Presiding Judge or Judges proved abortive as the head of Kano Election Petition Tribunal Registry, Mr. Washington Ugwu, declined to give the names saying it was expressed instructions given to them from Abuja not to release the names or details of the Judges.