Kalu withdraws from Speakership race; in pole position for Deputy

Hon. Benjamin Kalu (Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State)

With the official announcement of the zoning formula of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the 10th National Assembly, a frontline candidate for the Office of the Speaker, Honorable Benjamin Kalu has officially withdrawn from the race and has now declared his intention to run for the Office of Deputy Speaker.

Kalu, stated this today via a press statement made available to the members of the press.

In the statement, Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State, extended his gratitude and appreciation to all who supported him while he vied for the Speakership position of the 10th Assembly because he much believed this position was ideal for the Southeast region, as it has not produced a Speaker in the last 40 years but that as a firm believer in the precept of party supremacy, he had no choice than to withdraw his candidacy for that position.

The statement read :

”I wish to extend my gratitude and appreciation to all who have tirelessly supported my candidacy for the Speakership position of the 10th Assembly. I believed this position was ideal for the Southeast region, as it has not produced a Speaker in the last 40 years.



”However, as a firm believer in Party supremacy, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for the Speakership Position and fully accept the nomination for the position of Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly in line with the directives of our Party the All Progressives Congress (APC). This decision aligns with the Party’s commitment to fairness, equity, and inclusiveness in all of its leadership selection processes”



Kalu also expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the APC , for nominating him for the position of Deputy Speaker stating that it was his intention to honour such a nomination with robust legislative support and a diligent commitment to advance the party’s agenda and nation-building objectives in the 10th Assembly.

He also thanked Party Stakeholders in the Southeast for their efforts to ensure that the region was not entirely left out in the leadership of the 10th Assembly, urging all his supporters across the nation to accept the decision of the party.