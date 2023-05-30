Kaduna people at mercy of terrorists, CAN tells Gov Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the new Governor of Kaduna State , Senator Uba Sani to address insecurity given that Kaduna people have suffered so much in the hands of bandits and terrorists.

Rev John Joseph Hayab, Chairman, CAN Kaduna State,however, stated that “CAN Kaduna State congratulates Uba Sani and admonishes him to embrace all.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Hayab stated that “as Governor Uba Sani took over the mantle of the leadership of Kaduna State on 29th May 2023, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter salutes the new Governor and appeals to him to deliver an inclusive leadership, embracing the diversity of the populace of the state, and not to administrate with needless divisive policies.”

“Accordingly, CAN call on the Governor to work with all stakeholders to build the state, and not to toe the lines of making adversaries but build bridges of love, friendship, and inclusion, which lead to unity and ultimately the core value of an organized society. “

“CAN declared that it is a sign of weakness and inferiority complex for any leader to combat and destroy anyone who does not agree with their view.”

“CAN will consistently pray, advise, and support any administration in the state for the development of everyday lives and will speak truth to power. “

“To CAN, the new Governor’s pledge to address insecurity is a welcome development given that Kaduna people have suffered so much at the hands of bandits and terrorists.”

“Thus, CAN appeals to all peace-loving persons and organizations in the state to join hands with the Governor to make the noble desire of bringing a lasting solution to insecurity a reality.”

“The task to build a unified Kaduna is vital and we look forward with great expectations for a new lease of life in Kaduna in areas of security, education, unifying the people of the state, and providing equal opportunities for all irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.”