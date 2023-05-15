Kaduna man kills self with explosives to evade arrest 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

There was confusion in Kaduna as a man who tried to evade arrest blew himself with explosives to evade arrest.

Accordiing to eye witnesses, “the family man took his own life using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in an attempt to evade arrest by security agencies.on Monday morning at Ibrahim Haske Road,KEKE community ,Kaduna Millennium City.”

“We heard gunshots at about 1 am when officials from the Department of State Services (DSS), soldiers, and the police arrived his house. “

“When he noticed that he was surrounded, he used explosives to end his life during an exchange of gunfire between him and the security operatives. “

Journalists were told that a.gun, AK-47 rifle was found inside the house, with two other IEDs that were later detonated by the Anti-bomb squad of the police.

“It was alleged that the man was a member of a terrorist group..The body was in fragments.It was a gory sight. The security operatives went away with his family members,” said an eye witness.

Malam Samaila, a community leader,said the security operatives prevened people from coming near the man’s house, adding that , “it is likely that the security personnel had tracked down the suspect to his house to arrest him, but when he realized he could not escape, he committed suicide that way.”

The police were yet to react to the incident.