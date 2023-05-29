Kaduna: I’m prepared, determined with clear vision to govern – Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Uba Sani, Executive Governor of Kaduna State ,Senator Uba Sani has told the people of Kaduna State that his administration would prioritize security and welfare of the citizens, adding that he came prepared and determined with clear vision to govern the state.

He spoke during his swearing in ceremony at the Murtala Square Kaduna on Monday,insisting that as governor,he wouid deploy modern governance tools and technology to tackle poverty and insecurity in the state.

He said “I am well aware that leadership is not just a job but a calling; and I am very conscious of the fact that as your Governor, the safety, security and welfare of the people of Kaduna State shall be the main focus of this administration in collaboration with the incoming members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.”

“I come prepared, very determined and imbued with a clear vision for the continued progress of Kaduna state. I am determined to run an administration that will not shy away from taking tough decisions for the greater good of our people. My administration shall undertake programmes and policies that will enhance productivity, encourage creativity and harness the rich diversity and cosmopolitan nature of this State. Our programmes and policies shall be people oriented. I shall run an all-inclusive government that shall leave no one or any part of Kaduna State behind.”

“It is common knowledge that these are tough times both on the economic and security fronts in Kaduna State and indeed the entire nation. In fact, the world at large is at the throes of economic meltdown. I am close to the people enough to know that things have become so tough for many families that they have become anxious and are even beginning to lose hope. For these people, I say to you that I know you, I see you, and I hear you loud and clear. “

“I vow to you today, that as your Governor, I shall work round the clock, deploying all my God-given talents, modern governance tools and the most gifted personnel that this state can boast of, to not only alleviate your condition but to give the majority of our people sustained prosperity and hope again. “

“My administration will be guided by the principles of inclusiveness, fairness, justice and equity. There is no settler/indigene dichotomy in Kaduna State. We are all citizens of Kaduna State with equal rights, privileges and responsibilities. My government will be the government of all. Whether you voted for me or not, I have a responsibility towards you. I will be fair to all. I therefore urge you all to join me so that together we can take our dear state to a higher level.”

“My administration will strive to maximize Kaduna State’s unique competitive advantages. My mission is to speedily achieve a secure, peaceful and united Kaduna State that guarantees investment in our economy, hope and certainty for the future. Our people remain our strength and inspiration; the people shall be the priority of my administration. Only people-led programmes can deliver rapid sustainable development in Kaduna State,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to former Governor El-Rufai,saying that, ”I am extremely grateful to my leader and mentor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’i for building a legacy, that I will easily key into to ensure that the progress of this State continues, on all facets. I shall, as your Governor, put Kaduna State first, at all times.”

“Kaduna State has had its fair share of bloodletting and unnecessary destructions, adding that, his administration will invest heavily in all legally permissible efforts, including deploying technology for security and law enforcement.”

“Similarly, we shall be assisting the activities of the police, the military, para-military and other security agencies in the State. We shall also engage traditional, religious institutions and community leaders to ensure effective intelligence gathering as well as working towards peaceful and harmonious coexistence within the various communities.”

“The prevailing security situation in the country demands for a significant shift in the current structure. In this regards, I will work with my colleague Governors and members of the National and State Assemblies to make State Police a reality. I was in the forefront of advocacy for State Police in the 9th Senate. I strongly believe that State Police is the panacea for our perennial security challenges. Security is basically a local affair and it demands for a local approach,” he said.

The former Governor ,El-Rufai said his government was leaving a net cash balance of N5 billion after deductions for the payment of salaries, pensions and dues to the Local Government Councils, and US $2.05 million.”

The state, he explained, will also receive reimbursements of infrastructure and security spending from the Federal Government worth N41 billion and accumulated stamp duties receipts worth over N100 billion before end if the year.

“As at the last financial year, Kaduna state has the following liabilities: domestic debt, N64.54bn; other contingent liabilities N16.06bn; foreign debts, US $577.32m. We have spent N818.9bn as capital expenditure between 2015 and 2022 in the prosecution of our first and second State Development Plans, attracting nearly US $5bn in foreign and domestic investments that created jobs, improved our tax receipts and laid a solid foundation for the future.”

“We are leaving behind a net cash balance in our Treasury Single Account of about N5bn after deductions for the payment of salaries, pensions and dues to the Local Government Councils, and US $2.05m in our Domiciliary Account as of yesterday 28th May 2023. Kaduna State has receivables for reimbursements of infrastructure and security spending from the Federal Government amounting to about N41bn. This does not include the sums due to the State as share of the accumulated stamp duties receipts, estimated at over N100bn.”

He expressed optimism that the Uba Sani led government would in due course be in a position to settle all inherited liabilities, complete ongoing projects and initiate new ones by the grace of God.