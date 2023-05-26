Kaduna Govt approves sports industry development policy

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Executive Council at its last council meeting under the administration of Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai , has approved the Kaduna State Sports Industry Development Policy.

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, Mr. Idris Samaila Nyam, Commissioner of Sports Development said this made Kaduna State the first sub-national in the country to prioritise Sports industrialisation by domesticating the recently approved Federal Government National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP).

“With this approval, Kaduna State has underscored the potential opportunities of the sports industry to attract substantial investment required to repositioning sports in the state through the development of critical infrastructure, with a view to triggering mass participation in wellness/fitness, production and consumption of goods and services, talent development and capacity building in sports with attendant goods,” he said.

According to him, ” the policy which is geared towards driving investment (domestic and foreign) into the state’s sports sector, also recognises the important role of Kaduna State Investment Promotion agency(KADIPA), in collaborating with key stakeholders particularly the private sector, to provide incentives and facilitate the ease of doing business. Based on the corporate business plan, which is also part of the approved policy, the state is targeting an estimated US$150 million over a ϐive-year period to address social and commercial opportunities especially with the projected engagement of over 50,000 people across the sports value chain.”

He said these investments were expected to drive the six strategic areas of the Policy which are: Grassroot, Community Participation and Mobilisation . Facilities and Infrastructure Development Sports for Excellence and Professional Capacity Development Association and Athletes Development . State’s Sports Industry Commercialisation and Economic Development and Sports Administration and Governance .

“The Kaduna State Sports Industry Development Policy identiϐies the private sector as a critical stakeholder in its implementation, and role in the development of key initiatives to drive investment across the sports industry value chain. In this regard and as part of its implementation strategy, the state will partner and collaborate with cross-sectoral partners including Sport Nigeria LTD/GTE, a private sector sports industry development intervention organisation who also provided technical support to the State Ministry of Sports Development in the convening of the stakeholder policy dialogue/summit and the development of the policy document, implementation framework, and corporate business plan.”

“This policy is going to provide the following amongst others: A compendium of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for investors in sports infrastructure and facilities. A Sport Infrastructure Development Plan for the standardisation of designs, development, and operations of sport facilities to address the needs of young people, girls, women, and people living with disabilities. Sport Health Insurance Scheme for Athletes and Coaches. Sports Tourism Master Plan to present tourism investment opportunities for investors and other stakeholders.”

On Professional Athlete Development Programme.,he said “Kaduna is going to witness the following burgeoning outcomes:. Evolution of manufacturing industries to manufacture jerseys, football, foot wears, track suits, and other gears and equipment of various sports in Kaduna State. The media companies specialised in live broadcasts/streaming of sporting events and new sports television stations in Kaduna. . Investors will have seamless acquisition of lands for the purpose of developing sports infrastructure and facilities.”

“At this point, I would like to say a big thank you and appreciation to my Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, members of the Kaduna State Executive Council, Our Partners-Law Allianz, Sport Nigeria, KADIPA, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Management and Staff of Ministry of Sports Development, Members/Gentlemen of the press, including the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

Whilst thanking you all for listening, we look forward to working very closely in building/growing the Sports Industry in Kaduna and Nigeria at large,”he said