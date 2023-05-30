Kaduna: Gov Uba Sani makes new appointments in Govt

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has approved the appointment of Senior Government Officials expected to fill key positions in the administration of the State.

Mohammed Lawal Shehu,Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Kaduna State, in a statement, explained that the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal was retained in view of his vast experience in governance to assist in the smooth take-off of the administration.

“The Governor also retained the services of other senior members of the Nasir El-Rufai Administration to provide the link between the two administrations: Muhammad Hafiz Bayero will serve as Senior Advisor Counsellor to the Governor, while Barrister James Atung Kanyip and Chris Umar have been appointed Deputy Chiefs of Staff to the Governor. Dr. Shehu Usman Muhammad and Bulus Banquo Audu were appointed as Counsellors to the Governor.”

” The Governor has also approved the appointment of a new Chief of Staff in the person of Sani Liman. The new Chief of Staff is a highly experienced retired intelligence officer and astute administrator. He was the immediate past Comptroller of Immigration Service, Kano State Command. Before his deployment to Kano, he was the Comptroller of Immigration Service, Kaduna State Command. Sani Liman holds the Bachelor of Education in English from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a Master of Science degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from Open University of Nigeria. He attended many courses in Corporate Leadership and People Management and Intelligence Management.”

” Similarly, the Governor has approved the appointment of Habiba Anana Shekarau as the new Head of Service. Habiba Shekarau, who is the current Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government Affairs has more than thirty years of experience in the Kaduna State Civil Service. She was Permanent Secretary (General Service), Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission as well as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.”

“These appointments are made in recognition of the fact that Kaduna State requires competent hands and knowledgeable people to assist the new administration deliver on its SUSTAIN agenda. The new appointees come to the service with varied experiences, skills and competences. They also have proven track records of integrity, dedication, and commitment to duty.”

” The Governor urged the appointees to see their appointments as a call to duty. The good people of Kaduna State expect results. They must therefore hit the ground running. While congratulating them on their appointments, he wished them Allah’s guidance in their assignments.”

The newly appointed officials are :

1 Balarabe Abbas Lawal – Secretary to the State Government

2 Sani Liman – Chief of Staff

3 Habiba Anana Shekarau – Head of Service

4 Muhammad Hafiz Bayero – Senior Advisor/Counsellor

5 James Atung Kanyip – Deputy Chief of Staff (Deputy Governor’s Office)

6 Chris Umar – Deputy Chief of Staff (Legal & Legislative Matters)

7 Abubakar Haruna – Deputy Chief of Staff (Support Services)

8 Prof. Bello Ayuba – Principal Private Secretary

9 Dr. Shehu Usman Muhammad – Counsellor, Political Affairs

10 Bulus Banquo Audu – Counsellor, Land Matters

11 Hafsah Aminu Ashiru – Private Secretary to the Deputy Governor

12 . Naja’atu Garba Ahmed – Senior Special Assistant (Governor’s Office)

13 Dr. John Danfulani – Senior Special Assistant (Research & Documentation)

14 Shuaibu Isah Gimi – Senior Special Assistant (Strategic Communication)

15 Nasiru Abdulkadir – Senior Special Assistant (Print Media)

16 Dahiru Ahmed – Senior Special Assistant (Electronic Media)

17 Samuel Mock Kure – Senior Special Assistant (Public Affairs)

18 Manassah Turaki Peter – Senior Special Assistant (Public Communication, Deputy Governor’s Office)

19 Peter Ibrahim – Senior Special Assistant (Media & Communication – Deputy Governor’s Office)

20 Zainab Mohammed – Senior Special Assistant (Kashim Ibrahim Fellows)

21 Jewel Tokpa – Senior Special Assistant (COS’s Office)

22 Umar Sani Maikudi – Senior Special Assistant (Economic Matters)

23 Shuaibu Kabir Bello – Senior Special Assistant (ICT)

24 Maureen Okogwu-Ikokwu – Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties)

25 Maryam Abubakar – Senior Special Assistant (Inter-Governmental Relations)

26 Muhammad Bashir Aliyu – Senior Special Assistant (PPS’s Office)

27 Iliasu Mamman – Senior Special Assistant (Protocol, Abuja)