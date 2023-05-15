Juventus take decision on Pogba’s future

Juventus have decided to let midfielder Paul Pogba leave the club after expectations held of the Frenchman keep being balked.

Since joining Juventus in 2022, Pogba has failed to live up to expectations at the Turin-based club.

The 30-year-old has featured for the Old Lady for just 161 minutes because of three back-to-back injuries this season.

According to Fichajes, Juventus have opened the exit door for the France 2018 FIFA World Cup winner ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Juventus hierarchy and their manager Max Allegri are reportedly growing uncomfortable with Pogba, who has a contract that runs till June 2026 at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri could put Pogba up for sale this summer to lighten the club’s financial books, as the midfielder is reported to be receiving a £130,000-per-week salary.