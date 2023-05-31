Just In: Uzodimma elected Chairman Progressive Governors Forum

By Idowu Bankole

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has emerged as the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) today in Abuja after the forum’s election.

The PGF is an organization which comprises Governors elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC), which serves as a platform for collaboration, policy development, and sharing of experiences among its members.

In a statement by the Hope Media Centre, made available to Vanguard, Uzodimma will play a crucial role in fostering unity and driving unity among the APC governors.

“Governor Uzodimma’s emergence as Chairman of the PGF is a testament to his leadership skills and his ability to garner support from his fellow Governors.”

“As Chairman of the forum, Governor Uzodimma will play a crucial role in guiding the forum’s activities, fostering unity among the Governors, and driving the agenda of the APC across the States.”

“With this new position, Governor Uzodimma will have the opportunity to contribute to shaping the policies and strategies of the APC. He will be at the forefront of discussions and decision-making processes that will have a direct impact on the party’s direction and the development of the country. His leadership will be vital in promoting effective governance, encouraging collaboration among states, and ensuring the implementation of APC’s progressive agenda.”