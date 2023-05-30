Sokoto Gov, Ahmad Aliyu revokes appointments made by ex-Gov Tambuwal

Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto state Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has suspended all appointments made after March 19th 2023 by the outgoing administration of former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Similarly, the Governor also nullified the naming of tertiary institutions and the governing council and directed the affected institutions to revert to their former names and locations.

He said all recent appointments of Traditional rulers made by the former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal are suspended and to be reviewed in due course in the public interest.

All local Government sole administrators and caretaker committees recently appointed by the immediate past administration are dissolved with immediate effect

They are however directed to handover to the Directors of administration of their local Government with immediate effect.

All Governing boards of palrastatals other than statutory boards have been dissolved .

Governor Aliyu further stated that all land allocation and other related matters made by the outgoing administration have also been revoked with immediate effect .

All recent wasteful and unnecessary auction of Government assets are hereby suspended and to be revisited in due course.