Senate gives nod to Buhari’s N22.7trn extra-budgetary spending request

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigeria senate on Wednesday approved the sum of N22.7 trillion that was spent by the executive arm of government without the approval of the national assembly.

Recall that on December 28, 2022, some senators kicked against a request by Buhari to approve N23.7 trillion already spent by the federal government without approval by the national assembly.

However, during the plenary on Wednesday, the upper chamber approved the request on after Ibrahim Gobir, senate leader, presented a report.

The N22.7 trillion is money borrowed by federal government from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the “ways and means advances”.