Just in: Osodeke re-elected as ASUU National President

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities have re-elected Professor Emmanuel Osodeke unopposed as their National President to steer the affairs of the union for another two years.

The union members also re-elected Chris Piwuna, a Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor in the College of Medicine, University of Jos, as Vice President.

They were re-elected during their 22nd National Delegates Conference of ASUU which was hosted by the University of Jos, Plateau State between May 19 and 21, 2023.

Other National Officers of ASUU who were also re-elected during the conference include Prof. Siji Sowande (Treasurer); Prof. Ade Adejumo (Financial Secretary); Dr Austen Sado (Investment Secretary); Dr Adamu Babayo (Internal Auditor) and Dr Aisha Bawa who replaced Dr Stella-Maris Okey as the Welfare Secretary.