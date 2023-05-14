Just in: Lagos monarch, Onidimu of Idimu passes on at 87

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Egbe Idimu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, has announced the death of Onidimu of Idimu Land, Oba Azeez Dada Aluko Olugoke.

He was aged 87.

In a statement on Sunday, issued by the Chairman of Egbe Idimu LCDA, Sanyaolu Olowoopejo, Oba Olugoke died in the early hours after a brief illness.

Olowoopejo, said that the burial rites would soon be announced by the family.

He commiserated with the royal family and the sons and daughters of Idimu town over the death of their royal father.

Olowoopejo described the deceased monarch as a peace loving man who is interested in the development of the community.

Idimu is one of the densely populated towns in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos state, the largest populated council in Lagos.