Just in: Gombe gov, Yahaya elected as NGF chair

Governor Yahaya

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, has been elected as the new Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, NGF.

Recall that Yahaya won his re-election bid for a second term as the governor of Gombe in the February 2023 general elections.

Yahaya was first elected governor of the state in 2019.

The Gombe governor will be taking over from the outgoing chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong.

Lalong was elected chairman of the forum in 2019.