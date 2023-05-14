Just in: Fire guts Agbeni market in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

A section of the popular Agbeni market in Ibadan Oyo State was in the early hours of sunday gutted by fire.

The market is one of the biggest fabric market in Nigeria.

According to source, Mr. Kola Aderemi, the fire started at about 04:30am.

General Manager of Fire Services Yemi Akinyemi who confirmed the incident to Sunday Vanguard said: “The agency received the distress call at exactly 04:37hrs through Sunday Ogundele, Access Bank security that Agbeni market is on fire.”

” As I speak with you, our men are still battling with the job, we are grateful to the Central Bank of Nigeria that allows us to use their water supply.”

“Everything is under control. They are still going to CBN to replenish,” he said.

Details later