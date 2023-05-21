Home » News » Just in: FG appoints Mohammed as FAAN MD
May 21, 2023

Just in: FG appoints Mohammed as FAAN MD

…as Capt Yadudu bows out

Federal government has appointed Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

His appointment came barely one week to end of President Muhammdu  Buhari’s administration.

Kabir Yusuf would replace Capt Rabiu Yadudu whose tenure has reportedly expired.

Before his appointment Kabir Mohammed was the Regional General Manager, North Central of FAAN, with his office at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

