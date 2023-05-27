Appeal court suspends Fed High Court judgement sacking Otti

By Steve Oko

The planned inauguration of Abia Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, on Monday, May 29, was Saturday solidified following the suspension of the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano, which last week, purportedly voided his candidacy.

The Court of Appeal Kano, suspended the judgment of a Federal High Court that purportedly nullified the primaries that produced the Labour Party (LP) candidates in Abia State.

The court presided over by Justice Mbaba further granted the application of Dr. Otti to appeal as an interested party while suspending the judgment of the Federal High Court pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

The Appeal Court order was made in respect of the motion for leave filed by the Abia Governor-Elect to appeal as an interested party against the judgment of the Kano Division of Federal High Court delivered on 18th May 2023 in Suit No. FHC/KN/CS/107/2023.

Similarly, the Appellate Court granted an order for stay and suspension of the judgment of the lower court delivered by Justice Yunusa J. pending the hearing and determination of the appeal for which leave has been granted.

Otti had in his response to his purported sack last week, accused the outgoing Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State of masterminding the judgement, an allegation the party flatly denied.