Just in: Angry youths set police post ablaze in Lagos

Some angry youths, have invaded a police post located on Olayiwola Close, in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State, setting it ablaze and leaving a policeman on duty injured.

The attack, which its cause could not be ascertained yet, left a policeman with aninjury in the head.

The officer, it was gathered, has been rushed to the emergency centre at the toll gate along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway for treatment.

While the station was on fire, officials of the Lagos State Fire Service were contacted and mobilised to the scene to salvage the situation.

The fire was put out but part of the building of the police post was affected. However, no weapon was stolen.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed the incident.

He said an investigation into the case had commenced, adding that “no suspect had been arrested.”

Meanwhile, two suspected members of the Yoruba Nation were arrested during an attempt to take over the Alausa Police Station in Ikeja on Sunday.

The agitators, numbering about 15, while on the premises, brought out their phones and started recording the station and themselves chanting, “No more Nigeria police again”, “Yoruba Nation has taken over in Yoruba land.”

In an effort to disperse the protesters, some policemen attached to the station were attacked.

Hundeyin said police reinforcement was promptly dispersed to the scene and two of the agitators were arrested while others escaped.

The Lagos PPRO noted that charms, cutlasses and insignia of the group were recovered from the suspects.