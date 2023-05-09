Jury finds Trump liable in civil rape trial, awards $5m against him

The jury in E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial against Donald Trump has found him liable for her sexual abuse but not for rape. The former president was also found to have defamed the magazine columnist.

She has been awarded a total of $5m in a payout after a unanimous verdict was reached by the nine jurors in less than three hours.

Both sides delivered closing arguments in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday, with Ms Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan saying: “In a real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself.”

Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina countered that while the former president’s “grab ‘em by the pussy” comments in the infamous Access Hollywood tape are “rude” and “gross”, he claimed “that doesn’t make Ms Carroll’s unbelievable story believable”. Independent.co.uk