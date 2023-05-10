Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse in Carroll’s case

By Biodun Busari

A federal jury in New York has found former US President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming a writer and columnist E. Jean Carroll in a New York department store in the mid-1990s.

But Trump was found not liable for raping Carroll in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman, according to BBC.

The jury also found Trump liable for defamation for calling the writer’s accusations “a hoax and a lie”.

It was established that the ruling would be the first time the ex-President has been found legally responsible for a sexual assault

BBC said the Manhattan jury, then, ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5m in damages.

The jury of six men and three women reached their decision after less than three hours of deliberations on Monday.

“Today, the world finally knows the truth,” Ms Carroll said in a written statement following the verdict. “This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.”

Trump’s lawyer said the former president plans to appeal against the decision.