Jude Gbaboyor Football Academy partners with Turkish Clubs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

A-Delta State based Football outfit, Jude Gbaboyor Academy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with two Turkish clubs at a ceremony in Lagos.



The signing ceremony, which held on Thursday at Stop Over Hotel, Airport Road Ikeja was facilitated by a UK-based Nigerian, Mr Okoroji Henry Chukwuma of Hek Sports Management, who is a FIFA and UEFA licensed agent.



The Sporting Director of Sakarayah FC, Mr Konuklar Ercan and his Instanbul Sports counterpart, Mr Bayramoglu Burak, both from Turkey, spoke on behalf of their clubs.



An elated President of the Football Academy, situated in the sleepy community of Isaba in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, Engr. Jude Gbaboyor, expressed his desire to empower the youths at the grassroots through the instrumentality of the game of football and education.



The Jude Gbaboyor Football Academy, which according to him is barely two months was unveiled on the 8th March, 2023 boasts of 130 students, all on scholarship.



Having acquired 17 plots of land for its permanent site, the Academy presently operates at the premises of Isaba Grammar School, with approval from the Delta state Ministry of Basic & Secondary Education.



The MoU signing ceremony, which was witnessed by Mr Friday Onothoja, a respected administrator in the corridors of CAF and FIFA, came with its highlights in the presentation of souvenirs and plaques to the Turkish visitors.



It will be recalled that within its short time of coming on board, the Jude Gbaboyor Football Academy has participated in the Amaseikumo Peace & Unity Cup in Gbaramatu kingdom, where she carted the star prize.

The Academy has become a beautiful bride, getting invitation to participate in the African Youth Cup coming up in Cape Verde in the month of October.