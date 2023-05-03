Journalists tasked with developmental reportage for a better Nigeria

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

AS people all over the world marked the 2023 World Press Freedom Day, on Wednesday, Nigerian journalists have been urged to engage on reportage and practice that would engender good leadership and governance from the seeming complex structure of the country.

A professor of History and International Studies and Diplomacy, University of Benin, Professor Eddy Erhagbe made this call in Benin City while delivering a lecture titled Shaping a future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights at an event organized by the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Benin City.

He said from pre-independence and post-independence, the media have been critical to the call for good governance during democratic rule and at the several military interregnums in the life of the country even as he posited that that challenge of Nigeria is not restructuring as being canvassed in some quarters but good leadership He said “As a historian and expert in international studies, I believe and hold the view that the problem with Nigeria is not the structure of the country of Nigeria but the running of the affairs of the country. There are certain extant fallacies about the authenticity of certain geo-political configurations of pre-colonial Nigeria, this must be corrected, so that we can focus more on conscientiously and truthfully working to emancipate our people rather than hoodwink them by parochialism and religious and ethnic bigotry.

“I join the ranks of those who believe that Nigeria can make it with the right mix of leadership and followership. The media has a patriotic duty to encourage those things that would help to engender the unity of Nigeria. It has been there before and must continue to do so robustly.”

In his opening remarks, the chairman of NUJ in the state, Comrade Festus Alenkhe said journalists have a constitutional role to practice their profession and therefore should not be hindered in the process and commended practitioners for being professional despite attacks and the unfriendly environment they find themselves in.

The high point of the event was the bestowment of an honour on a philanthropist, Dr Dorry Okojie.