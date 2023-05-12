Journalists barred as Rivers govt begins demolition of Bayelsa govt property

By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State Government has commenced demolition of property owned by the Bayelsa State Governments in the Old GRA, Port Harcourt with the demolition squad barring journalists from taking pictures and coming near the scene.

The twin structures of 12 flats occupying Plots 34 & 35 (No 5 Akassa Street) and Plot 37 (No 9 Akassa Street ) in the Golf Course Extension Layout, Port Harcourt, serve as official residence for workers od the Bayelsa Liaison Office in Port Harcourt.

The demolition squad of the Rivers Government which moved into the property with armed security operatives Friday began knocking down the buildings, following expiration of a 14 day eviction notice and intent to demolish on claims that they constitute nuisance and unbefitting for the urban renewal focus of the government.

Pastor Isaac Board, one of the evicted of occupants who had moved out the day before, lamented, “I have no place to stay as I speak to you. I and my family slept in the corridor of a friends place last night. We are workers with the Bayelsa State, so let the government come to our aide by giving us a place to stay.”

The Administrator Officer at the Bayelsa Liaison office in Port Harcourt, Woseebimu Frank-Oputu said, “It was my pastor that came with a truck to carry my property. I and my family are putting up in the church.”