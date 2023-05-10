Jonathan commiserates with Ken Nnamani over wife’s death

Ken Nnamani

Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has offered his condolences to former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani whose wife, Mrs Jane Nnamani, died on Monday in Enugu State.

In a condolence message to Chief Nnamani, Jonathan expressed his sadness over the news of the passing of the spouse of the former Senate President, describing it as sudden and distressing. The former President further noted that late Mrs. Nnamani made valuable contributions to the growth of the society and urged Chief Nnamani and his family members to be comforted and take solace in the good name she left behind.

The former President wrote: “I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of your dear wife, Lady Jane Nnamani, who died last Monday in Enugu. My thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time of mourning, knowing how you cherished her as a valuable partner and friend.

“Mrs. Nnamani was an amazing woman who made a remarkable impact in the society and touched the lives of many people who knew her. She was kind, compassionate and God-fearing for which she will be remembered. May you and the family find comfort and peace in those memories and reflections on her good works.

“On behalf of my family, please accept my deepest condolences.”