Joao Felix reveals decision on leaving Chelsea

Chelsea forward, Joao Felix has made it known that he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese winger who is on loan from Atletico Madrid said he would love to extend his stay in West London after his loan deal ends in the summer.

Felix moved to Stamford Bridge on a six-month loan from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in January after falling out of favour with Diego Simeone.

The lanky winger has scored only three goals in 14 appearances for the Blues in the Premier League.

Speaking to The Secret Scout about his future, he said, “I don’t know yet about my future, but these four/five months I love it. I would really like to be here.”

The Portugal international recently extended his contract with the Spanish side until 2027 before joining Chelsea but Atletico’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin had confirmed their intentions of selling him.