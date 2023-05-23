Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sanchez with ‘$3million’ 20-carats diamond ring

By Miftaudeen Raji

Famous billionaire and Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos and his partner of five years, Lauren Sanchez are engaged.

Bezos’ 53-year-old partner was seen earlier in the week with a large diamond ring on her finger, which left rumours swirling as to whether it is an engagement ring or just yet another gift from Bezos.

A top-quality stone, Ajay Anand from Rare Carat estimates the “absolute monster” ring to clock in at 20 carats and cost roughly 2.5 million dollars.

Jeff Bezos, 59, and Lauren Sanchez, 53 are currently in the south of France at the Cannes Film Festival, after their surprise visit to Cannes in their $500 million superyacht over the weekend

Their accommodation has been pretty spectacular, as they have been staying on Bezos’ 500 million dollar yacht, which has a mermaid on the prow which resembles Sanchez.

Sanchez is a former broadcast journalist, helicopter pilot and founder of Black Ops Aviation. She was earlier married to Patrick Whitesell, a Hollywood agent with whom she has a son and a daughter.

The duo have been dating since 2018. Little was known or made public about their relationship until later in 2019 as they waited for Bezos’ divorce from MacKenzie Scott to be finalised. The pair had been married for a massive 25 years.

But, Bezos shares four kids — a daughter and three sons — with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

Sanchez has talked in the past about how she would like to follow in Bezos’ footsteps and go to space when the time comes. “It’ll be a great group of females,” she said of the trip’s potential crew.

She spoke incredibly highly of him during a recent Wall Street Journal interview.

“He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know,” she told the outlet.

CNN reported that a source close to the couple has confirmed this to the channel.

Meanwhile, no details about a possible wedding date or the proposal are immediately available.

Recall that Sanchez also accompanied Bezos on his trip to India in 2020.

In a 2022 interview with CNN, the Amazon billionaire described Sanchez as “the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet.”

Sanchez returned the favour on his birthday this year, when she shared a post describing Bezos as “the most loving and supportive partner.”