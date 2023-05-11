Jamie Foxx’s family prepares for worst as actor remains hospitalized

Jamie Foxx’s health has reportedly taken a turn for the worse, and his family and loved ones are preparing for the worst-case scenario.

Recall the actor had been hospitalized for several months due to an unexpected medical issue.

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news with fans.

In her post, she stated that her father had experienced a medical complication, but thanks to quick action and excellent care, he was already on the road to recovery.

She also asked for privacy during this challenging time and expressed the family’s appreciation for everyone’s prayers and support.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Foxx’s family is now preparing for the worst possible outcome. It is unclear what could have changed that led to this update. The original medical issue still has not been revealed to the public.

As a result of Foxx’s health issues, some of his projects have been put on hold, with production continuing without him.

Fans have continued to show their support and send prayers for his recovery during this difficult time.