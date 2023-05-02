JAMB releases 2023 UTME results, excludes rescheduled candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted between Tuesday, April 25 and Monday, May 1.

The board’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday

Benjamin said a total of 1,595,779 candidates had registered to take the examination in 708 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in 105 examination towns in the country.

He said the results excluded candidates who were rescheduled to take their examination on Saturday, May 6 and those who were absent.

He listed other excluded candidates as those under investigation as well as those of visually impaired candidates, saying their results were undergoing processing.

”To check the results, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

”Also to be noted is the fact that the released results, when checked by candidates, would return the status of the candidates.

”For instance, with respect to absent or rescheduled candidates, or those under investigation, the response would be: YOU WERE ABSENT, RESCHEDULED OR UNDER INVESTIGATION.

”Therefore, only candidates who are not under any of these categories would have a returned result,” he said.

He added that for the purpose of clarity, rescheduled candidates comprised unverified candidates and candidates at beautiful beginning CBT centre in Apo.

Others he said were candidates rescheduled to take the examination on April 27 but who could not receive their notification, candidates with reduced capacity and those with mismatch data.

He urged candidates under these categories to print their slips on or before Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5, so as to know the time and venue of their examination.

”Candidates are to note that they would be grouped in a central location within their respective states to sit the examination.

”There is therefore need for them to print their notification slips latest by Thursday, May 4, so as to make sufficient arrangements to take their examination