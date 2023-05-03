JAMB: 3 simples steps on how to check 2023 UTME result

JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the results of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, which was conducted last week.

According to JAMB, 1,586,765 candidates sat for the exam across its 708 CBT centres in 105 examination towns in the country.

The Board, however, made provision for people who couldn’t sit for the exam on the scheduled dates stating that, “All candidates, who could not sit the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, would be rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, May 6, 2023.”

Here are simple steps on how admission seekers can check the 2023 UTME result via SMS.

1. To check the 2023 UTME result via phone, send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 on the phone number the candidate used to register for the exam.



2. The UTME result will then be transmitted to the phone number registered with JAMB for the examination.



3. This is the only easiest and safest available way for checking the 2023 UTME result, without having to go through any agent or other third party.