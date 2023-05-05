JAMB: 15-yr-old scores 99 in Mathematics

Master Lotanna Azuokeke, a student of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate, Trans Ekulu, Enugu, scored 99 marks in the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Azuokeke, 15, scored a total of 337 marks in the examination, according to a statement by Dr Chiwuike Uba, Media Adviser to the Bishop of the Diocese of Nike (Anglican Communion), the Founder of the school.

Uba said that Azụokeke, a native of Ọba in Idemmili South LGA of Anambra State, scored 88 marks in chemistry, 86 in physics, and 64 in the English Language.

He said: “Azụokeke broke record set by Chidera Obi who scored 329 marks to emerge overall best, five years ago.

“Report shows that Azuokeke applied to study electrical/electronic engineering at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).”

Uba said that the school was established on Oct. 6, 2008, with the aim of contributing to improved education standards.

According to him, the school started with 24 students, but now has 411 students.

“The school recorded 100 per cent success in the last Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE); three students came out with 11As each.

“We are proud of the success we have attained so far. Our JAMB results are simply wonderful, our WASSCE and NECO results are not bad also,” he said. (NAN)