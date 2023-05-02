IYC tasks FG to allocate some oil blocks in northern states to N-Deltans

…appeal on Buhari to order completion of East-West road before handover

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, has appealed to the Federal Government to allocate licences for some oil blocks in Gombe, Bauchi, Nasarawa and Kogi States to some people from the Niger Delta.

IYC also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the completion of the East-West road project before handing it over to the incoming administration.

Peter Timothy Igbifa, the President of IYC, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday to mark the Workers’ Day celebration.

Igbifa said allocating some of the oil blocks in the north to Niger Delta people would enhance the unity, cooperation and economic inclusivity in the country.

Igbifa said since most oil block licences in the Niger Delta are owned by northerners it will be just and fair to allow Niger Delta people own and operate oil blocks in the North.

The IYP president said: “Since the discovery of oil in commercial quantity in the Niger Delta, northeners have owned oil block licences and operated oil and gas businesses in the Niger Delta enriching themselves from the proceeds of these blocks and businesses.

“It gladdens our hearts that oil has been discovered in some states in the North. Explorations for more discoveries are also going on in the North.

“We are calling on the Federal Government to also allocate the oil blocks in the North to Niger Delta. This will ensure fair, just and equitable distributions of the country’s resources. It will also help to promote unity and economic integration in the country”.

Igbifa expressed sadness over the non-completion of the East-West Road saying sufficient attention was not given to the most critical road in the oil region despite protests from different stakeholders in the Niger Delta.

He said: “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on East-West road and direct his Minister for Works, Babatunde Fashola, to aggressively fix the road without excuses the same way they handle issues concerning the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

“We have noticed that since the East-West road project file was transfered from the Ministry of the Niger Delta to that of Works, there has been inexplicable delay in executing the project.

“While the road continues to be abandoned, similar projects in other parts of the country like the regular costly Maintenance Works on the Third Mainland Bridge are being pursued with speed. We are calling on President Buhari to fix the East-West road before bowing out of office.”