Iwuanyanwu’s emergence as Ohanaeze leader

PENULTIMATE weekend, Igbo leaders closed ranks and mandated an elder statesman and industrialist, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, to take over the mantle of leadership of the apex socio-cultural umbrella and leaders of thought, the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo.

Iwuanyanwu took up the challenge to fill the vacancy left behind by the late Professor George Obiozor whose sudden death on December 26, 2022 left a vacuum during the trying general election period. Iwuanyanwu was formally ratified by the Ime Obi supreme chamber of Igbo Elders and Chiefs on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

His emergence as the topmost nominal Igbo leader does not come as a surprise. As young undergraduates, the likes of Iwuanyanwu, Professor ABC Nwosu, the late Chief Ojo Maduekwe, among others, fought for Biafra during the civil war.

As an engineer, he founded Hardel and Enic Construction company and later floated the Lagos-based Champion Newspapers. Iwuanyanwu also took over the Spartans Football Club of Owerri owned by the Imo State Government, which he renamed Iwuanyanwu Nationale FC (The Naze Millionaires).

He also vied for Nigeria’s Presidency under the defunct National Republican Convention, NRC.

Iwuanyanwu, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stalwart has been an avid participant, supporter and facilitator of Ohanaeze activities down the years.

He always made inputs to bolster Igbo positions in national conferences and geopolitical dialogues. His emergence as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo is a logical culmination of his over 50 years of selfless service to his ethnic group.

It is also a welcome development at this juncture when Nigeria is set to transit from one regime to another after a very sensitive election when Igbo residents of Lagos were profiled, harassed and asked to “leave” our nation’s former capital.

A lot of fence-mending lies ahead, and Iwuanyanwu is expected to join the leadership of other ethnic groups, such as Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum, Middle Belt Forum and other geopolitical interest groups to heal the wounds of the general elections.

All eyes will be on the South-East in particular and the entire Igbo nation to see how the outcome of the elections and the continued incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, will impact the separatist tendencies, especially among the youth.

Iwuanyanwu and Ohanaeze will be expected to lead efforts to restore peace, law and order in the security-challenged South-East and recentre the region on the path of unity, peace and progress along with the rest of the country.

Iwuanyanwu’s tenure should initiate a regional development plan to enable South-East indigenes invest at home as they do outside to give their economic activities a strong and safe “home base” capable of attracting investment from other places.

We wish Iwuanyanwu success as Ohanaeze President-General.