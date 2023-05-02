Iwuanyanwu warns against trading with Ohanaeze’s name

Iwuanyanwu

*Warns Igbo youths, unauthorized persons speak in the name of Ohanaeze,

*Enemies of Igbo induce them with money to rubbish Igbo.

By Chimedu Adonu, ENUGU

Newly elected President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has warned Igbo youths and other unauthorized persons against using the body’s name for financial gains

to stop forthwith.

Iwuanyanwu gave the warning Monday at a press conference at the end of the maiden National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of Ohanaeze under his leadership held at its headquarters in Enugu.

He also urged media houses in the country to stop patronizing the fake individuals who use the name of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body for their selfish interest, or they would be ready for litigations.

Iwuanyanwu expressed sadness that some Igbo youths, in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths, had caused a lot of embarrassment for Ndigbo in general and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in particular.

“It is a very big embarrassment for us to be reading in the media of statements by unauthorized persons who claim to be speaking either for Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide or Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths. This is an issue

we are discussing this at the NEC.

“Maybe they were not given proper orientation. We have agreed today to let bygones be bygones. We are not going to punish anybody for what happened in the past but from today, I am going to resist that.

“Our youths should imbibe the simple principle of success in life; obedience, responsibility, loyalty to the system. If you want to succeed in life, if you want to be a leader and if you want people to

respect you, you have to obey the laws.

“The Ohanaeze constitution has made it clear that anyone can form his own association. We recognize the fact that Igbo have a very big capacity for development. So any Igbo man can form an association and

come to Ohabaeze to be registered. They are free to form any youth association. We don’t have any problem. They can form any youth association but you don’t have to call it Ohanaeze.

“They are only trying to steal the brand name of Ohanaeze. That is wrong if you do that. But they can form an association and the President-General of Ohanaeze will support them and assist them.

“If they make statements in the name of that association, we are not going to bother. But if you say it is Ohanaeze, we won’t accept that.

“Every time you open pages of paper you will see Ohanaeze has said this, at times it becomes contradictory. It is a very big concern to anyone who loves Igbo land.

“I start to think that these things are done for monetary consideration. Enemies of the Igbo use those who are vulnerable to financial inducement. We have talked about it and we have made it clear that nobody apart from members of NEC can talk only on issues that have been discussed. Then it is me as the President General, the

Secretary-General and the Publicity Secretary can talk about some of

these things”, Iwuanyanwu explained.