I’ve tried acting, presenting, but God wants me to do cooking – Hilda Baci

27-year-old chef and World Record breaker, Hilda Baci said has described cooking as a career divinely chosen for her by God.

Baci stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

Recall that, last Monday, Baci broke the record for Longest Cooking Marathon (Individual), after clocking 100 hours in the kitchen.

The World longest cooking record is currently held by Indian chef Lata Tondon at 87 hours and 45 minutes.

According to the culinary expert, cooking is something she has always done and wanted to do.

She said, “So, even when I was a TV presenter — and that’s not to say I’m no longer a [TV] host because I’m still very capable of doing those things, it’s more, I chose to apply myself more here because I needed to focus on this aspect of my life and the business aspect, to basically build a system.

“Even when I was on TV, what I did was host a cooking show and host a cooking segment on a breakfast show. So, someway, somehow, even in the other aspects of my career, cooking still pretty much shines out the best, and I would say it’s what God wants me to do,” she said.

Speaking on how she started her cooking business, MyFood by Hilda, the Akwa Ibom native said her experience was a pointer to her belief that she had found her calling.

“The minute I started my business, the response to it was amazing. The response to it has been amazing and that’s just a testament to show that this is what I’m meant to do and I love doing it. So, for the most part, it doesn’t feel like work,” Baci said.