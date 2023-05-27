I’ve prepared grounds for smooth take-off of incoming administration — Ortom

..says he’s leaving more assets than liabilities

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state says he has prepared good grounds for the incoming administration to take off by leaving behind more assets than liabilities for the government.

The Governor who spoke at the valedictory State Executive Council meeting held in Makurdi explained that the assets his administration was leaving behind outweigh liabilities.

He stated that “although our administration is leaving behind arrears of salaries, pensions and gratuities, we have prepared good grounds for the smooth take-off of the incoming administration to enable them offset the arrears.

“We are not leaving only debts but also credit that will accrue to the state. Benue state will also benefit from the Stamp Duties refund following negotiations by the Nigeria Governors Forum with the Federal Government on behalf of the 36 states to be inherited by the incoming administration.”

While urging his cabinet members to remain together as one family even after exiting office, the Governor urged them not to be discouraged by whatever difficulties they might have encountered in the course of service but to build on the experiences.

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom had earlier assented to two additional bills passed by the State House of Assembly.

The bills were: “A Law to Establish Benue State Widows Commission and to Prohibit Harmful Cultural Practices Against Widows, Protect them from Exploitative Acts, Punish Offenders and for Related Purposes.”

As well as “A Law to Make Provision for the Maintenance of Former Governors of the State and their Deputies and for other Matters Connected thereto.”

He commended the State Assembly for doing due diligence and in line with the provisions of the extant laws, adding that legislative instruments were critical to policies and programmes of government towards strengthening institutional framework of governance.