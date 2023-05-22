Itsekiri Association in California donates educational materials to Pupils in Delta

In an effort to contribute towards the development of education in Nigeria, The Itsekiri Association in Northern California has distributed educational materials to pupils of Ojomba Nursery and Basic School in Koko Delta State.

The president of the Itsekiri Association of Northern California, Prince Williams Ajuwa led some members of the association to present the items to the pupils.

The Items distributed were exercise books and mathematical sets, School bags, and other learning materials.

Speaking to newsmen, the President of the association, Prince Williams Ajuwa said the educational materials were to encourage the Children to study hard and be of good behaviour and desist from all forms of distraction that will jeopardize their zeal to learn.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to collaborate with the government in the development of the education sector.

Responding on behalf of the School, Mr. Jonas Efele the headmaster, commended the Association for the laudable gesture and urged Others to emulate them, saying the books would be put into judicious use.

“According to him ” the donated academic materials will enhance the future of the children,

he also said the kind gesture will be in their minds for a very long time and it will motivate them to study.