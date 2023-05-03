‘It’s what I came into’, Lampard speaks on ‘impossible’ Chelsea job

Frank Lampard has said that the situation at Chelsea was what he met when he came in.

The caretaker coach said that it is impossible to expect him to change things in just three weeks.

Chelsea continued their deplorable season on Tuesday night after slumping to a 3-1 defeat to rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

The loss means the Blues slipped to their 14th defeat of the season and extended Lampard’s dismal run as a manager to just one win in 20 matches.

“We were not good enough, we were too nice to play against and too passive,” Lampard told reporters after the 3-1 defeat. “From the moment I have been here it has been evident that we are too nice as a team. We have to find the reasons quickly. It is not an overnight fix. This is something that really has to be corrected. There are a lot of parts to it,” Lampard said after the defeat at the Emirates.

“Arsenal are a team that has been building for three years. They work on an idea and a way. For me it’s impossible to come in for three weeks and work on those things. We have to do the basics better and then we will get some progress. It’s clear tonight for me. The first half is nowhere near good enough. But it’s the reality. It’s what I’ve come into.”