It’s cheaper to prevent corruption than to fight it — ICPC

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has urged Nigerians to avoid corrupt practices, arguing that it is cheaper to prevent corruption than to fight it.

The Anambra State Resident Anti Corruption Commissioner ( RACC), Godwin Oche, at a function organized by the Anambra State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Awka, described corruption as the bane of Nigeria’s development.

Oche, who was represented by the officer in charge of Public Enlightenment and Education, Mr Inalegwu Shaibu, observed that the media has a major role to play in the battle against corruption and assured of ICPCs cooperation in that regard.

He said: “Corruption has been a major problem hindering the growth and development of the country. “Preventing corruption is quite cheaper to the government than prosecution. In fact, we advocate 60 per cent prevention and 40 per cent investigation and prosecution.

“ICPC collaborates with schools, journalists and other stakeholders to teach them what constitutes corruption and the importance of abstaining from corrupt practices”.

He expressed the preparedness of the commission to conduct a systems study on ministries, agencies and parastatals in Anambra State if invited by the state government.

“We have achieved a lot within the few months we have been in Anambra State and that includes systems visits to major institutions and holding of trainings.

“Systems visit is a duty we undertake to institutions without informing them, to look at their operations and also advise them on what entails corruption and what does not.

“We are more concerned about federal organisations, but we will be happy if the state government approaches us to conduct systems studies on their organisations.

“We also hold training and workshops for staff members, because it is not everyone that knows what constitutes corrupt practices”, he added.

The state chairman of NUJ, Dr. Emeka Odogwu assured the commission of journalists’ readiness to collaborate with the anti-graft agency in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.